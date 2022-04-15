Spitfires look to extend winning streak to 14 games against Otters

The Windsor Spitfires head to Erie tonight looking to make it 14 straight victories when they take on the Otters.

Windsor is coming off a 5-3 win over the Saginaw Spirit last Saturday.

The Western Conference champion Spitfires have a record of 44-16-3-3, and their red hot run has lifted them to 4th overall in the Canadian Hockey League's latest Top 10 rankings.

Dallas Stars 1st rounder Wyatt Johnston continues to lead the way offensively for Windsor, with 45 goals and 78 assists in 66 games played this year.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.

Windsor wraps up the regular season Saturday night when they travel to Guelph to battle the Storm.

