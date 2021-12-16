Spitfires look to make it five straight wins in West Division showdown with Greyhounds

The Windsor Spitfires take to the ice at the WFCU Centre Thursday night for a big divisional matchup against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, with the teams separated by a single point for first in the West Division.

The Spitfires are coming off a 2-1 win last Saturday against the Kitchener Rangers.

Windsor enters the game with a record of 12-8-2-2 and 28 points, while Sault Ste. Marie is 14-9-1-0 good for 29 points.

The Spitfires are looking to run their winning streak to five games, and stay undefeated in regulation during the month of December.

The AM800 pre-game show goes at 7:15 p.m. with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.