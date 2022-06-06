Spitfires look to rebound against Bulldogs as series shifts back to Windsor

The OHL Championship Series between the Windsor Spitfires and Hamilton Bulldogs is now tied 1-1.

Windsor lost 5-4 in Game 2 in Hamilton on Sunday afternoon.

The Spitfires got into some penalty trouble in the 2nd period while getting behind by a few goals, and even though they rallied back, they couldn't complete the comeback.

Matthew Maggio had two goals and an assist for the Spitfires.

The finals shift to Windsor tonight, with Game 3 taking place at the WFCU Centre.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. followed by puck drop at 7 p.m.