Spitfires look to rebound against Otters
The Windsor Spitfires will look to get back in the win column on Thursday when they host the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre.
Windsor is coming off a 4-3 loss to the West Division leading Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds last Saturday.
The Spitfires currently sit with a record of 6-5-0-2, good for 14 points and second place in the West Division.
Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Tonight's game is the first of a three games in four nights run for Windsor, with a home and home set with the Flint Firebirds on deck for this weekend.