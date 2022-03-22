Spitfires look to run win streak to four games against Rangers

After a weekend sweep of the Flint Firebirds, the Windsor Spitfires look to continue their strong play of late on Tuesday night against the Kitchener Rangers.

The Spitfires now sit second in the West Division, a point ahead of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and a point behind the Firebirds, with two games in hand on each team.

Wyatt Johnston continues to lead the way offensively for Windsor, leading the entire Ontario Hockey League with 102 points on the season.

12 games remain in the regular season, as the stretch drive to the playoffs has already begun.

Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is set for 7 p.m. and all the action can be heard live on AM800 beginning at 6:45 p.m. with the pre-game show.