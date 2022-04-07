Spitfires look to run winning streak to 11 at home against Storm

The Western Conference leading Windsor Spitfires look to continue their winning ways on home ice tonight, when they welcome the Guelph Storm to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off a 6-3 win over Owen Sound last Saturday, and will try to extend their current 10 game winning streak on Thursday night.

The Spitfires record has improved to 41-16-3-3 on the year, now seven points up on Flint and eight up on London.

Wyatt Johnston continues to lead the way offensively for Windsor, with 43 goals and 76 assists in 63 games played this year.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway with Steve Bell at 7:15 p.m.

Just four games remain in the regular season after tonight, and next up for the Spitfires is a trip to Guelph on Friday to wrap up the home and home set.