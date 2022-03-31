Spitfires look to soar to eighth straight victory against Sting

The Windsor Spitfires will look to continue their red hot play of late when they welcome the Sarnia Sting to the WCFU Centre tonight.

The Spitfires are coming off a 5-4 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday, and will be looking to win their eight straight game overall.

Windsor continues to lead the Western Conference with a record of 38-16-3-3, good for 82 points on the season and three points ahead of both London and Flint.

Spitfires forward and Dallas Stars 2021 first rounder Wyatt Johnston continues leading the way for Windsor, as he's up to 112 points on the year in 60 games played.

Only eight games remain in the OHL's regular season, including Thursday night's contest.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 7:15 p.m.