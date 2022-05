The Windsor Spitfires need a win in Flint tonight to keep their season alive.

Windsor trails the Firebirds in the OHL Western Conference final, 3-2.

A win by the Spits would force a Game 7 at the WFCU Centre Wednesday night.

The Spits lost Game 5 at home Sunday night, 4-3.

AM800's coverage of tonight's do-or-die game with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45.