Spitfires looking for season home opener win against Guelph after tough 8-2 loss Friday

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking for a win tonight during their season home opener at the WFCU Centre.

The Spits played their first regular season game Friday night in Sarnia, where the Sting won 8-2.

The Spitfires finished the pre-season with a record of 1-4-0, but the team was without 10 regular players from last season's team due to injuries and NHL Camps.

A slight switch up on the roster as the Spitfires announced a trade on Friday afternoon, where they traded Nick DeAngelis and Trevor O'Dell to Sudbury in exchange for Conor Walton, a 2024 2nd round pick, a 2025 3rd round pick, a 2025 6th round pick, a 2026 2nd round pick and a conditional 15th round pick.

Windsor will welcome the Guelph Storm to the WFCU tonight, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

The AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell will be underway at 6:50 p.m.

