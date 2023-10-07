Spitfires looking for win as they welcome Sarnia to the WFCU Centre

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking for another win this afternoon when they take on the Sarnia Sting at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off a 5-4 overtime victory Thursday, their first regular season win, against the North Bay Battalion.

The Spits and the Sting versed one another just over two weeks ago in Sarnia.

The Sting dominated the game, winning 8-2.

Just one day following their loss to Sarnia, the Spitfires fell 4-2 during their homeopener game against the Guelph Storm.

Puck-drop for today's game at the WFCU Centre is set for 4:05 p.m.

The AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell will get underway at 3:50 p.m.

