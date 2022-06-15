Spitfires looking to capture OHL championship
The Windsor Spitfires are once again looking to be crowned Ontario Hockey League (OHL) champions.
The Spits last won the league title in 2010 and have a chance to do it again Wednesday night when they face-off against the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 7 of the OHL Championship Series.
Windsor forced a Game 7 after beating Hamilton at home Monday night, 5-2.
Spits overage forward Daniel D'Amico says the team is confident.
"We're relentless, we can get anything done," says D'Amico. "We're not so much focused on them over there, we're focused on what we got in our room here so I'm confident and I'm pretty sure we'll get in done."
Assistant captain Wyatt Johnston admits there are some nerves.
"You know this is what we play for, this is so exciting and it's an amazing opportunity for us to win an OHL championship," says Johnston. "So I'm really excited and I think us as a team really excited, really confident."
Captain Will Cuylle says the team knows what to expect in a Game 7.
"I think this is their first elimination game in the playoffs and you know we've faced that, three times now with a game 6, game 7 and then a game 6," says Cuylle. "So we definitely have the experience in elimination game with our backs up against the wall."
Hamilton has announced it is opening the the upper bowl at the First Ontario Centre after the lower bowl sold-out.
The Bulldogs last captured an OHL championship in 2018.
AM800's coverage of Wednesday's game begins at 6:45pm with the pregame show.
Puck drop is set for 7pm.