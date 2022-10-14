Spitfires looking to extend winning streak

The Windsor Spitfires look to make it four wins in a row tonight.

The Spits are in Sarnia to battle the Sting.

Windsor is coming off a 3-2 overtime win on Thanksgiving Monday, while Sarnia picked up a 3-2 win at home Wednesday night against Owen Sound.

This is the second meeting between the two clubs this month.

Sarnia beat Windsor on October 1, 2-1 in overtime.

The Sting currently sit atop of the West Division with eight points. Windsor is in second with seven points.

Tonight's game can be heard on AM800 starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m. with Steve Bell.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.