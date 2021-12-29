Spitfires looking to get back to winning ways in Guelph

The Windsor Spitfires hope to get back in the win column as they wrap up a road trip in Guelph Thursday night.

Windsor has its work cut out as the Storm currently sit in first place in the Western Conference while the Spitfires hold on the fourth.

The Spitfires had a six game win streak snapped Tuesday in Kitchener falling to the Rangers 6-3 in their first game after the holiday break.

There's no word yet if Windsor will have its captain back for Thursday's game — Will Cuylle is away representing Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship, but that event has been cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases among players at the tournament.

The Spitfires and Storm face off at 7pm with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 6:45pm.