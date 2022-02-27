Spitfires looking to rebound after tough loss to Storm

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking to rebound after a tough loss on the road Friday night.

Windsor led the Guelph Storm early, but collapsed on the way to the 7-1 final putting an end to a two game win streak.

The Spitfires will be hoping for a better outcome Sunday afternoon as they welcome the Sarnia Sting to the WFCU Centre.

The teams have met seven times this season with Windsor winning on four occasions.

Sunday's game is Superhero Night and fans are encouraged to come in costume.

Puck drop is set for 4:05pm with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 3:50pm.