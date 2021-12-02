Spitfires looking to right the ship against Otters

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking to get back in the win column Thursday night at the WFCU Centre, when the Erie Otters come to town.

The Spitfires are coming off back to back 6-5 losses to the Saginaw Spirit, but Windsor did manage to pick up a point in an overtime loss last time out.

Windsor enters the contest tied for third in the West Division with 19 points, with a record of 8-8-1-2

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 7:15 p.m.