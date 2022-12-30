Spitfires looking to roll in second half of OHL season

The second half of the Ontario Hockey League season is now in full swing.

The Windsor Spitfires kicked off a home and home set with the Guelph Storm on Wednesday night at home, losing 5-3.

In the OHL's West Division, only the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds have a losing record, and both the Saginaw Spirit and Sarnia Sting remain firmly in the discussion at the top of the division.

General Manager Bill Bowler says it's going to be an exciting second half given the compititon, and he believes in the guys they have.

"The quality young men they are, in conjuction with the care the coaches are showing and the leadership here, we love what we're doing and hopefully we can continue," he said.

Bowler says they like the make up of their team, and have a good understanding of the challenges ahead.

"You never know what other teams are going to do especially come trade deadline, but sitting where we are right now we like our group. It's a battle, you look at our division with Saginaw, Flint, Sarnia and the Soo. The Soo is the only team under .500 and they're an excellent team, it wouldn't surprise me if they get some more wins here in the second half."

Consistency will be key down the stretch, according to Bowler, given the parity of the Western Conference.

"It makes for real fun and exciting hockey, but if we can somehow manage to stay atop of our division that'll give us the second seed in the conference. We like our group but we honestly think there's still room for improvement. We think we can still take our game to a different level and hopefully that's the case here in the next couple of months," Bowler added.

Windsor closes out the home and home set in Guelph tonight against the Storm, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.

Then the Spitfires return home on Saturday afternoon, when they'll take on the Kitchener Rangers.