Spitfires looking to snap three game losing streak in Guelph

The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight when they take on the Storm in Guelph.

The Spits have lost three games in a row, with their latest 9-6 loss coming last weekend to Sarnia at the WFCU Centre..

Windsor still sits in second place in the Western Conference with a 38-16-4-2 record, while Guelph sits in sixth with a 30-26-4-1 record.

The Spitfires have clinched a playoff spot, however, Guelph has not as of right now.

Windsor's captain Matthew Maggio, continues to remain the leader in the OHL for the most points and most goals.

Maggio is sitting just shy of 100 points at 98, and has 47 goals for the season.

Puck drop in Guelph is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show will get underway at 7:15 p.m.

