Spitfires looking to snap two game skid as they host the Storm Thursday night
The Windsor Spitfires will try to get back in the win column as they host the Guelph Storm Thursday night.
The Spitfires dropped both games in a weekend road trip with losses to Kitchener and Owen Sound on Friday and Saturday night.
Windsor currently has a record of 2-3-2, good for sixth place in the Western Conference.
Guelph sits in fifth in the west with a record of 3-3-1 and is coming off of back-to-back wins over Sarnia and Kitchener.
Puck drops Thursday night at the WFCU Centre at 7:30 p.m.
The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 7:15 p.m.