Spitfires looking to snap two game skid in clash with Spirit Thursday night

The Windsor Spitfires have dropped two games in a row, but will be looking to change that Thursday night.

Windsor welcomes the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

The Spitfires will be aiming to even up the season series between the two teams — the Spirit have won two of three meetings this year.

Windsor currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 21-13-2-2.

Spitfire Wyatt Johnston remains near the top of the league in points with 71 — that has him tied for second overall with North Bay's Brandon Coe.

Thursday night's AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 7:15 p.m.