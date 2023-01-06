Spitfires looking to win 4th straight on the road in Sarnia

The Windsor Spitfires will look to make it four straight wins on Friday night, when they travel to Sarnia to take on the Sting.

Windsor is coming off a 5-2 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday night, while Sarnia hasn't played since losing 4-1 to the London Knights on December 31st.

Recent arrival Brett Harrison had a goal and an assist in his debut, while Jacob Holmes had an assist.

The Spitfires are sitting atop the OHL's West Division, with a record of 22-8-3-1, and maintain a game in hand over the Spirit who have the same amount of points.

Overall, Windsor is sitting fourth overall in the OHL.

The Spitfires continue to lead the league in offence as well, with 154 goals scored so far this season.

Captain Matthew Maggio is top five in the OHL in scoring, with 50 points in 32 games played.

Puck drop tonight is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.