Spitfires lose 4-3 on the road in Sarnia

The Windsor Spitfires outshot the Sarnia Sting by a big margin Tuesday night, but couldn't come away with the victory as they dropped a 4-3 decision.

Windsor opened the scoring early, thanks to Ethan Miedema's 12th goal of the season, but just over half a minute later the Sting had tied things up 1-1.

Sarnia would add another to take a 2-1 lead to the 2nd period.

Early in the middle frame the Sting would strike again this time on the powerplay to run their lead to 3-1.

Pasquale Zito's 21st of the season drew Windsor closer at 3-2, but once again Sarnia answered a few minutes later to take a 4-2 lead to the final frame.

Spitfires captain Will Cullye scored midway through the 3rd period to cut the deficit to one goal at 4-3, but that's as close as Windsor would come.

Windsor dominated the play for most of the night, outshooting Sarnia 40-21, but Sting goaltender Anson Thornton stood tall.

The Spitfires are right back at it on Wednesday, when they travel to Owen Sound to take on the Attack.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. with the AM800 pregame show getting underway at 6:45 p.m.