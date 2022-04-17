Spitfires lose 5-2 to Guelph Storm

The Windsor Spitfires wrapped up the regular season losing to the Guelph Storm on Saturday, April 16.

Guelph scored late in the first period and out shot the Spitfires 13-8.

The second period saw a power play goal from Wyatt Johnston but the Storm scored shortly after to make it 2-1.

In the third the Storm scored two goals to start.

The Spits would follow up with a goal of their own near the end of the period but the Storm fired back to make the final 5-2.

Windsor gets back in action against the Sarnia Sting or the Erie Otters for game one of the playoffs.