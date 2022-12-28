Spitfires lose 5-3 to Guelph Storm

A tough loss for the Spitfires against the Storm.

In the first period, Guelph got the first goal of the night with just over 5 minutes left in the first. Guelph then put up another goal.

Windsor pushed back with their first goal of the night by Colton Smith. The Spits then tied the game up with a goal by Matthew Maggio just over a minute later, with less than one minute left in the period.

Guelph pulled away again with another goal. The scoreboard sat at 3-2 at the end of the first period.

In the second, the Spitfires tied up the game with a goal by Alex Christopoulos. The Storm took the lead again with two more goals, leaving Guelph in the lead at 5-3.

There were no goals in the third period, giving Guelph a 5-3 win over Windsor.

The Spitfires will take on the Storm once again on Friday night in Guelph.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

