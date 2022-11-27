Spitfires lose 7-2 to Saginaw Spirit

The Windsor Spitfires lost to the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday night.

In the first period, Saginaw would score just one minute in, and the Spitfires would respond with a goal five minutes later from Alex Christopoulos.

The Spirit would score again halfway through the period to make it 2-1 in the first.

Saginaw would score the lone goal in the second period and then went on to score four more in the third.

Late in the third period, Windsor's Liam Greentree would score.

The final score was 7-2, Saginaw.

The Spitfires are back in action at home on Thursday, December 1 to take on the Oshawa Generals.

Puck Drop is at 7:05 p.m.