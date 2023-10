A lopsided loss for the Spitfires.

Windsor fell 11-2 to Kitchener at the WFCU Centre Sunday night.

Jack Greenwell scored his first career OHL goal for the Spits.

Windsor is riding a 5 game losing streak and is back in action at home on Saturday October 21st against Saginaw.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm and AM800 will have the pregame show.