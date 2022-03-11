Spitfires lose back and forth battle in Erie

The Windsor Spitfires came out on the losing end of a back and forth battle in Erie Friday.

The Spitfires and Otters traded goals the entire game with Erie going up 5-4 mid-way through the third period then adding an empty-netter in a 6-4 final.

Despite the loss, Matthew Maggio had a solid game for Windsor putting up a pair of goals and an assist.

Spitfire Ryan Abraham had a three point as well with a goal and two assists.

Windsor gets a chance at redemption Saturday night as it plays the second half of a weekend series in Erie.

The Otters and Spitfires face off at 7pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 6:45pm.