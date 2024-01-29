Spitfires lose in Saginaw

The Windsor Spitfires gave up two first-period power play goals en route to a 5-2 loss to the Spirit in Saginaw Sunday afternoon.

Starting goalie Joey Costanzo allowed four goals on 23 shots and was pulled midway through the second period.

Carson Woodall and Cole Davis scored for Windsor, who now trail Flint by nine points for the final playoff spot in the OHL Western Conference.

Windsor is back in action Thursday night when they welcome the Sarnia Sting to the WFCU Centre.