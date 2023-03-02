Spitfires lose in shootout 4-3 to London Knights

A back-and-forth game between the Windsor Spitfires and the London Knights forced a shootout in Thursday's game.

The Spitfires fell 4-3 to the Knights.

In the first period, the Knights were the first and only ones that scored.

In the second, Windsor's Shane Wright scored to tie the game up 1-1. The Spitfires took the lead with a goal by Colton Smith with just a few minutes left the period.

In the third period, London scored quickly to tie the game back up. Windsor's Alex Christopoulos scored on a powerplay for another Spitfire lead. The Knights were quick to tie the game back up with a goal, forcing overtime.

In overtime, neither team was able to score, forcing a shootout.

In the shootout, the Spits first shooter was denied. London's George Diaco scored. Spitfires' captain, Matthew Maggio, was able to score. Multiple players following were denied a goal. Windsor's Alex Christopoulos scored, followed by a goal from Knights Denver Barkey. Windsor missed their next goal. London's Oliver Bonk was able to score to take the win 4-3.

The Spitfires are back in action tonight when they travel to Flint to take on the Firebirds.

Puck drop tonight is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.