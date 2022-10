Mitchell Smith scored 22 seconds into overtime to give Saginaw a 3-2 win over the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Spirit Goalie Tristan Lennox was named the game's first star stopping 33 of 35 shots in the win.

Ryan Abraham had a goal and an assist for the Spits, who travel to Flint Saturday night to take on the Firebirds.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.