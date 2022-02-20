Spitfires lose to Firebirds in shootout

The Windsor Spitfires lost to the Flint Firebirds Saturday night, after a back and forth between the two teams led to a shootout.

After neither team scored in the first period both teams traded goals in the second to make it 2-2.

Spitfire’s goals were scored by Ryan Abraham and Will Cuylle.

The shootout went to eight rounds before the Firebirds scored to make it 3-2 for the win.

The Windsor Spitfires get back in action at home in the WFCU Centre for their Family Day game against the Saginaw Spirit.

Puck drops at 2:05pm with the AM800 pre game show set for 1:50pm.