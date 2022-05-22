Spitfires lose to Flint Firebirds in Game 1 of the  OHL's Western Conference Finals

The Windsor Spitfires lost to the Flint Firebirds in Game 1 of the OHL's Western Conference Finals on Saturday May 21 at the WFCU Centre.

Flint would score 13 minutes into the first period but the Spits came back with a goal of their own, making the score 1-1.

The Spits would score just 25 seconds into the second period, but the Firebirds would come back with three goals of their own making it a 4-2 lead.

The final score was 4-3, Flint.

The Windsor Spitfires get back in action on Monday, May 23 for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.

