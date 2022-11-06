Spitfires lose to Steelheads 6-3

The Windsor Spitfires lost to the Mississauga Steelheads on Saturday.

Windsor would score in the first period to take the early lead.

The second period would see the Steelheads score three unanswered goals to make the score 3-1.

In the third, the Steelheads would score two more goals in the first minute and a half.

The Spitfires would fire back with two more goals in the third, but the Steelheads would score an empty net goal at the end of the period to make the final score 6-3.

The Spitfires are back at home on Sunday, November 6 to face the Kingston Frontenacs.

Puck drop is at 4:05 p.m.