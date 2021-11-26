Spitfires lose wild one at home falling to Spirit 6-5

The Windsor Spitfires came out on the losing end of a wild one at the WFCU Centre Friday night.

The Saginaw Spirit struck quick, but the Spitfires came back with two quick goals to end the first period with a 2-1 lead.

Saginaw owned the second scoring five unanswered goals for a 6-2 lead.

The Spitfires then made a push in the third, but came up just short in a 6-5 final.

Matthew Maggio had a three point night for Windsor with a goal and a pair of assists in a losing effort.

Teams now head to Saginaw for the second half of a home-and-home series.

Puck drops at 7:05pm Saturday night with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 6:50pm.