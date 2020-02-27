Spitfires Losing Streak Hits Five Games

Windsor's has now lost five games straight after a 2-1 overtime loss to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at the WFCU Centre Thursday.

Curtis Douglas scored the lone goal for the Spitfires and Xavier Medina made 30 saves in a losing effort.

Robert Calisti scored the game winner for the SOO.

Windsor (32-20-5-0-69) is in fifth spot in the OHL's Western Conference with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

The Spitfires will host the Guelph Storm at the WFCU Centre on Saturday at 7pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

