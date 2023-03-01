Spitfires' Maggio named 'OHL Player of the Month' for February

Windsor Spitfires' captain continues to hit milestones this season.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday that Matthew Maggio has been named the 'OHL Player of the Month' for February.

The NHL's New York Islanders prospect had 11 goals, 15 assists and 26 points in 12 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-12.

The forward started the month with back-to-back two-goal, three-point outings in home victories over Sault Ste. Marie and Hamilton. He then logged a goal and four assists on Feb. 5 as the Spitfires defeated the Owen Sound Attack 8-1.

Maggio's scoring ways continued on Feb. 16 with another multi-point showing, recording a goal and three helpers in a 6-5 overtime win over the Flint Firebirds.

He closed out the month with another four-point night on Feb. 26 with a pair of goals and assists to earn first star honours while recording his 200th career point as the Spitfires defeated the Kingston Frontenacs in an 8-4 road win.

Windsor Spitfires' captain, Matthew Maggio, reaches 200 career OHL points. Feb. 26, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Spitfires Twitter)

He was also named the 'OHL Player of the Week' for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, February 5, receiving the title for the second time this season.

Maggio leads the OHL with 46 goals and 94 points on the season.

He was selected by the Islanders in the fifth round, 142nd overall of the 2022 NHL Draft.