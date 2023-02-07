Spitfires' Maggio named 'OHL Player of the Week' for second time this season

Another milestone moment for Windsor Spitfires captain Matthew Maggio.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Monday that Maggio has been named the 'OHL Player of the Week' for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, February 5.

This is the second time this season he's been named 'Player of the Week', previously receiving the same recognition for the week of October 10 to October 16.

Maggio, who is a prospect for the NHL's New York Islanders, recorded five goals, six assists and 11 points in three games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-10.

Leading the Spitfires to a perfect 3-0 showing last week, the captain got things started with a pair of goals and an assist as Windsor defeated the Soo Greyhounds 7-4 on Thursday.

Maggio's success continued on Saturday with another three-point showing in a 6-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs.

He then extended his point streak to 12 games on Sunday, recording a goal and four assists as the Spits closed out the weekend with a high-scoring 8-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack.

Windsor Spitfires' Matthew Maggio has been named the 'OHL Player of the Week' for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, February 5. Feb.6, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Spitfires Twitter)

His performance on Sunday also helped him reach the 100 career assist plateau, giving him 185 points in 192 regular season games.

A 20-year-old native of Tecumseh, Maggio leads the OHL with 40 goals, 39 assists and 79 points in 46 games this season.