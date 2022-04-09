The Windsor Spitfires make it 12 wins in a row, beating the Guelph Storm on the road Friday night.

The first period saw two goals from the Spits early on.

As the Storm tried to make a come back with a goal of their own, the end of the period saw another goal from the Spits making it 3-1.

It was all Spits from there, as the team scored two goals in the second period and two in the third making the final score 7-1.

Windsor is back in action against the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday, April 9.

Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.

