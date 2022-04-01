Spitfires make it eight in a row

The Windsor Spitfires have extended their winning streak to eight games with a 5-1 win over Sarnia before more than 4,700 fans at the WFCU Centre Thursday night,

Matthew Maggio scored twice and OHL scoring leader Wyatt Johnston added a goal and two assists.

The Spits have opened a five-point lead over London and Flint for top spot in the Western Conference.

Windsor heads to Kitchener on Friday.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 7:15pm.