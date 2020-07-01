Spitfires Make Trade and Draft Russian



The Windsor Spitfires have acquired defenseman Micheal Renwick from the Hamilton Bulldogs in exchange for a 2nd round pick in 2022 (OSH), plus a 2nd in 2024 (KIT) and a conditional 5th round pick in 2024 (WSR).

Renwick, a 5' 11" right hand defenceman was drafted in the 2nd Round 34th overall by Hamilton in 2018.

Renwick, from Mississauga has played two seasons on the Bulldogs blueline. He suited up for 18 games in his rookie season tallying 3 points and 22 shots on goal. In the 2019-2020 season Renwick suited up for 58 games and tallied 17 points.

"Micheal will play significant minutes for us and is a quality person who will fit in nicely with our group. We have liked him for a while and we are happy to have him as a part of our organization." - Bill Bowler, General Manager and Vice President Hockey Operations.

Renwick, who is the grand son of former Spits coach, Dave Prpich said, "Its exciting, Windsor is a great organization. It was tough decision to make but Windsor is an excellent place for me to be and I am super excited for it.." "I am going to bring my leadership qualities and physicality to the team and I hope to be able to produce some offense."

Ealier in the day, the Spitfires selected Daniil Sobolev with the 40th overall pick in the CHL Import Draft.

Daniil played for Moscow Spartak Jr. as a right defenseman, the 6 footer weighs 198 pounds and shoots right. The 2003 born is from St. Petersburg, Russia.

"Daniil is a strong and sturdy defender, and hard to play against. We expect him to be an NHL pick and to have him be an effective two way defenseman with his hockey IQ." Said Bill Bowler, General Manager and Vice President Hockey Operations.

"I am a two way player, I can attack offensively and defend well. I am excited about the Canadian style of play and to develop offensively." - Daniil Sobolev

Ontario Hockey League member teams selected 23 players from across 10 different countries in the 29th annual CHL Import Draft held Tuesday online at CHL.ca.

Seventeen OHL clubs made selections, with the Kingston Frontenacs, Soo Greyhounds and Guelph Storm each passing on both of their picks. The Erie Otters, Barrie Colts, Sudbury Wolves, Peterborough Petes, Saginaw Spirit and Ottawa 67's each made two selections.

The two-round draft took place online with the order of selection rotating through each of the CHL's three leagues using an inverse order of final regular season standings from each league from the 2019-20 season.

with files from the Spitfires and OHL