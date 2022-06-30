Spitfires make two trades with Niagara, one with London

The Windsor Spitfires are reshaping their roster after pulling off two trades with the Niagara IceDogs and one with the London Knights.

In the first trade with Niagara, the Spitfires sent Pasquale Zito to the IceDogs for two 2nd round picks from Oshawa in 2023 & 2024, Niagara's 4th and 6th round pick in 2024, as well as a conditional 4th round pick from Mississauga in 2025, and conditional 5th from Niagara in 2025.

Zito was drafted by the Spitfires in the 2nd round of the 2019 OHL priority selection 41st overall. Since then, Zito has played in 95 games recording 55 points.

He was drafted to the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft in round 6, 166th overall.

In a separate trade with Niagara, the Spitfires traded defenceman Nathan Ribau in exchange for a 3rd round pick in 2026 and a 4th round pick in 2025 both belonging to Niagara.

Ribau was acquired by the Spitfires in October 2021 and played in 62 games as a Spitfire.

The Windsor Spitfires have also pulled off a trade with London, sending a 4th round pick in 2025 in exchange for Colton Smith.

Smith played in 41 games for the Knights and recorded 13 goals and 5 assists for 18 points in his first OHL season.

He's the son of former Spitfire player and coach DJ Smith, the current head coach of the NHL's Ottawa Senators.