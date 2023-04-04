Spitfires making a change in goal and welcome back defenceman

The Windsor Spitfires are making a change in goal and welcoming back a defenceman for Game 3 of their best-of-seven quarter final series against Kitchener.

Head coach Marc Savard has announced Matt Onuska as the starter, replacing Joey Costanzo who played Games 1 and 2 at the WFCU Centre.

The Spits will also have Rodwin Dionicio back in the lineup.

He was suspended and missed the first two games of the series.

Onuska says he's excited to get the start.

"Obviously it's fun to play in the playoffs and fun to play hockey right so I'm looking forward to it," says Onuska. "I think it's the same mindset as always is, you get a chance to play hockey and that's super exciting and just go in there and try and stop the puck and have fun doing it hopefully."

Dionicio says he's ready to step up his game.

"It's tough to go down in the series sure but just bounce back," says Dionicio. "We got a definite good team to do that, what we have to do now and so we just got to play now."

The Spits lost both games at home last week and trail the series two games to none.

Tonight's game gets underway at 7 p.m.

AM800's pregame show with Steve Bell begins at 6:45 p.m.