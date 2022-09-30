Spitfires making final preparations ahead of home opener

The Windsor Spitfires are making final preparations ahead of the start of the Ontario Hockey League regular season.

The Spitfires open the 2022-2023 campaign Saturday night at home to the Sarnia Sting.

Windsor finished first in the OHL's Western Conference while leading the league with 305 goals for during the 2021-2022 regular season. Windsor would go all the way to the OHL Championship before losing the title to Hamilton in seven games.

The team enters this year's season with several question marks surrounding some key veterans.

Wyatt Johnston, the OHL's leading scorer, is still taking part in training camp with the NHL's Dallas Stars. Forward Matthew Maggio was trying out for the New York Islanders but on Friday the NHL club assigned him to the Bridgeport Islanders training camp, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

Spitfires head coach Marc Savard believes there's an opportunity for some players to step up with a few key guys away at NHL training camps.

"Abraham is a year older, he had a great training camp. I think he lead the pre-season in scoring and didn't play every game, so he has a great opportunity here. Miedema, he stood out in pre-season, so we're looking for some good things from him," he says.

Ryan Abraham had nine points in five games to finished tied atop the OHL pre-season scoring race, teammate Ethan Miedema had eight points in six games, while fellow winger Alex Christopoulos had seven points in four pre-season games.

Windsor Spitfires head coach Marc Savard. Sept 29, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Savard says he thinks their strength right now is in goal with Xavier Medina and Matt Onuska.

"Onuska and Medina still being here, two overagers, and the new kid we picked up, Costanzo, from Niagara Falls. Our strength is in the net right now and I think we're going to be able score goals. We just have to play respectful defensively and I think we'll be okay," he says.

Onuska was acquired at the OHL trade deadline in Jan of 2022 in a deal with the London Knights and he would own the crease during the post-season. Onuska appeared in 22 games while sporting a 12-6-and 2 record with a 2.77 goals-against-average and a .904 save percentage.

On Sept. 29, the Spitfires also added goalie Joey Costanzo from the Niagara Ice Dogs in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Savard says he just wants to see the team get off to a good start.

"Some nights we're going to be off, we're a little young early here. It might take a little time but it did last year too, thought 18 games we were around the .500 area. Our key is to get off to a good start, we really want to focus on that, it's been a focus during training camp. Really not thinking about the guys that aren't here but the guys that are here," he adds.

The Windsor Spitfires are at the WFCU Centre Saturday night for their home opener. Game time is 7:05 p.m. AM800 has the broadcast starting at 6:50 p.m.