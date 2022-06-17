Spitfires meet at WFCU Centre for final time this season
Windsor Spitfires players gathered at the WFCU Centre Friday morning for a final time.
Coaches and management met with the players for their exit meetings before they head home for the summer.
The Spitfires fell short Wednesday night in Game 7 of the OHL Championship Series, losing to to the Bulldogs in Hamilton, 6-1.
Spits General Manager Bill Bowler says it's going to be a short summer.
"We're going to take our time, debrief here for a bit and I'm going to make some decisions here shortly," says Bowler.
With seven players eligible to return for an overage season, Bowler says the players want to know where they stand.
"It's going to take some time but we have a lot of good candidates for overagers and each individual may have a different path, some may turn pro, some may go to school immediately," he says.
Forward Will Cuylle played his final game as a Spitfire and says he's enjoyed his time in Windsor.
"What a way to end this year," says Cuylle. "Obviously came up one game short but just the playoff run we had and getting to see the building with how it was with all the fans in it, it's definitely something I'll remember for a long time."
He says it meant a lot to him having the captain "C" on his jersey this year.
"Especially in my last year here, just to close it out like that and that's something I wanted since the start," he says. "It was obviously great that I had the privilege to lead these guys and I had fun every moment doing it."
It was the first time since 2010, the Spitfires made the OHL final.
Windsor kicks off the 2022-23 season at home against the Sarnia Sting on Saturday, October 1.