Spitfires meet at WFCU Centre for final time this season

Windsor Spitfires players gathered at the WFCU Centre Friday morning for a final time.

Coaches and management met with the players for their exit meetings before they head home for the summer.

The Spitfires fell short Wednesday night in Game 7 of the OHL Championship Series, losing to to the Bulldogs in Hamilton, 6-1.

Spits General Manager Bill Bowler says it's going to be a short summer.

"We're going to take our time, debrief here for a bit and I'm going to make some decisions here shortly," says Bowler.

With seven players eligible to return for an overage season, Bowler says the players want to know where they stand.

"It's going to take some time but we have a lot of good candidates for overagers and each individual may have a different path, some may turn pro, some may go to school immediately," he says.