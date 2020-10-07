Spitfires Mourn Loss of Former Scout

Michael Kokavec, a former scout with the Windsor Spitfires has passed away.

He was a long time Windsor resident and a employee at Ford Motor Co.

Kokavec, an avid hockey fan, thoroughly enjoyed taking part in conversations about all things hockey, particularly the Windsor Spitfires.

Michael was a scout for the Spitfires from 2006-2019.

Former G.M. Warren Rychel said “Mike was always a pleasure to see at the rink. He was instrumental in securing his fellow countryman Richard Panik after the Spitfires drafted him in first round of the 2009 CHL Import Draft 10th overall.”