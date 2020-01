The Windsor Spitfires wrapped up 2019 with a win at home.

They skated past the Flint Firebirds 5-2 at the WFCU Centre.

The win moves the Spitfires into a three way tie with Saginaw and Guelph atop the Western Conference.

Windsor is off until January 3, 2020 when it starts a three game weekend road trip up north.

They take on the Greyhounds, Wolves and Battalion Friday, Saturday and Sunday.