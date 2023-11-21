Spitfires name Casey Torres interim head coach after firing Jerrod Smith

The general manger of the Windsor Spitfires believes they are a better hockey club than the current record indicates.

Bill Bowler addressed the media Tuesday after Jerrod Smith was relieved of his duties Monday evening, just 21 games into his first year as head coach of the team.

Assistant Coach Andy Delmore also submitted his resignation Tuesday morning.

Smith had served as associate coach/assistant coach for a number of years prior to being promoted to head coach this summer following the departure of Marc Savard to the NHL's Calgary Flames coaching staff.

Assistant Coach Casey Torres has been named the interim head coach while the team begins the process of finding a new head coach.

The Spitfires have lost eight straight games to sit at 4-16-and-1 on the season and have surrendered an Ontario Hockey League worst 125 goals against.

Bowler says we feel the time is now to salvage the season and we think we're a better hockey club than 4-16-and-1.

"Just the way we performed, the quality of players, time will tell. When I see some of the games we've played and looking at our personnel, I think we're better than four wins in 21 hockey games," he says.

Bowler says people want results and quality.

"This is a lot on myself and our scouts, to the coaches, to the players, we're all part of this," he says. "When you win you're all part of it and when you're struggling you have to find solutions. Obviously we made a change because I did not see any light at the end of the tunnel at this point, and I owe it to the 25 men in that locker room to hopefully get some better results."

The Windsor Spitfires open a three-game eastern Ontario road trip on Thursday when they face the Petes in Peterborough.

Windsor will play in Kingston Friday night and Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.

You can catch all the action from the games on AM800.