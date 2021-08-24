Spitfires Name Savard as New Head Coach

The Windsor Spitfires have a new bench boss.

The Spits have announced Marc Savard as the team's new head coach.

He replaces Trevor Letowski who stepped down last month after being named assistant coach of the Montreal Canadiens.

"Thank-you to the ownership group, John, Stephen, Brian for welcoming me into the Windsor Spitfires family," says Savard. "I'd also like to thank Billy Bowler for giving me this opportunity. I can ensure you everything's been first class, it's been great."

Savard played in the Ontario Hockey League in the early 90s for the Oshawa Generals before being drafted by the New York Rangers.

During his 14 year NHL career, he also played for the Flames, Thrashers and Bruins.

He won a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

"I really look forward to this opportunity and I can ensure you one thing, the Spitfires will be ready to play every single night," says Savard."