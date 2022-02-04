Spitfires' offence quiet in 5-1 loss to London

The Windsor Spitfires had a three game win streak snapped Friday at the hands of the London Knights.

Windsor made a stop in London and only managed a single goal in a 5-1 final.

Louka Henault was the lone goal scorer for the Spitfires assisted by Wyatt Johnston and Will Cuylle.

On a positive note, Johnston's assist gives him 69 points on the season — good for third overall in the league.

The Spitfires get back to action on Sunday night at home as they host the Sarnia Sting.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm with the AM800 pre-game show slated for 6:45pm.