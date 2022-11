The Windsor Spitfires are back on the road Sunday to face the Kitchener Rangers.

Windsor is looking to bounce back after a 3-2 loss to the Sting in Sarnia on Friday night.

The Spitfires sit third in the Western Conference while the Kitchener Rangers are in ninth.

Puck Drop is at 6 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show set for 5:45 p.m.