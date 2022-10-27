iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Spitfires on three game win streak after beating North Bay


am800-news-spits-beat-battalion-oct28-2022

Another win for the Windsor Spitfires, as they defeated the North Bay Battalion 6-3 at home on Thursday night. 

Windsor would start the first period off strong with a goal from Michael Renwick. 

Later in the period, Thomas Johnston would make the score 2-0. 

The second period saw four more goals from the Spitfires, with two of them in a span of 58 seconds.

Windsor led 6-1 at the end of the second period. 

Windsor is now on a three-game win streak. 

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday, October 28 when they face the Niagara Ice Dogs. 

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show set for 6:45 p.m.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE